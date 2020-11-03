Retro-Design 2003 Lamborghini Urus: Super-SUV Imagined With Murcielago Look

The Lamborghini Urus came out a few years ago yet still looks super-aggressive and potent. But what if it had been designed in the era of the Murcielago and the Gallardo? What if it came out as a 2003 model?
The more we think about it, the more it starts to make sense. Plus, we're running out of "modernized" renderings to talk about, so this new narrative needs to stick for the sake of fresh content. But seriously, Volkswagen Group was super-ambitious in the 2000s, and a supercar SUV would have fit.
All the major SUVs that define this segment were born in that era. The Porsche Cayenne entered production the same year as the Touareg, 2002, followed three years later by the Audi Q7. We all know how much these Germans like to co-develop cars, and they need to be thanked for the diversified Lamborghini portfolio.
This latest video from YouTuber TheSketchMonkey suggests Lamborghini design has phases, switching from raw and crazy to elegant and clean. So the Urus is, you guessed it, raw and crazy. By going back in time to a simpler time, the digital artist hopes to achieve a look similar to the Murcielago and Gallardo.
You'll hear a lot about Belgian designer Luc Donckerwolke and his work with those two Lambos, for which he won the Red Dot Award. Mr. Monkey points out his work on Hyundai's Kona, but Donckerwolke has a wide range of works, which also include the current Genesis models, the Audi A4 from the 2000s, the Audi A2, and Bentley EXP 10 Speed 6.
We need to mention that creativity is not the thing holding back Lamborghini designers. The metal pressing technology responsible for those sharp lines is pretty new, as are the LED halos of the lights. It's safe to say that the proposed 2003 Lamborghini Urus looks weird, but it does fall in line with the Murcielago.
