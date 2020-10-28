Dragon Ball Z Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Is Over 9000

The velocity tool we're here to discuss is many things. For starters, it's the descendant of the Miura, the machine credited with popularizing the supercar genre. Then there's the fact that the SVJ suffix means this is the sharpest Aventador to date, as confirmed by the fact that it used to hold the Nurburgring production car lap record. However, in the contemporary social media landscape, this is still not enough.
To grab that attention, this Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce Jota has been gifted with a Dragon Ball Z wrap that spreads from one end of the naturally aspirated V12 monster to the other.
Work on the mid-engined toy, which, by the way, comes with a starting price of around half a million dollars, was handled by South Florida-based Metro Wraps.
And, as you'll notice in one of the Instagram posts below, the visual tale told by this Raging Bull brings one into a new dimension once the lights go out.
Much to nobody's surprise, the devil is in the details with such a project, so make sure to zoom in on all the little details that matter. And while we're talking about this, the custom wheels of the supercar are also worth mentioning - these three-piece units sport the type of design that easily boosts the attention magnet effect of the Italian exotic.
As for the story behind the vinyl, this is the car of Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA. Fans of the artist probably aren't surprised by the second skin job of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine, since the artist is a massive fan of the series, having even tattooed multiple characters on his body - you'll notice the star
Well, the star no longer needs a screen to make the DBZ action happen, as the Goku vs. Vegeta standoff adorning the nose of the Lambo comes to show.
Work on the mid-engined toy, which, by the way, comes with a starting price of around half a million dollars, was handled by South Florida-based Metro Wraps.
And, as you'll notice in one of the Instagram posts below, the visual tale told by this Raging Bull brings one into a new dimension once the lights go out.
Much to nobody's surprise, the devil is in the details with such a project, so make sure to zoom in on all the little details that matter. And while we're talking about this, the custom wheels of the supercar are also worth mentioning - these three-piece units sport the type of design that easily boosts the attention magnet effect of the Italian exotic.
As for the story behind the vinyl, this is the car of Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA. Fans of the artist probably aren't surprised by the second skin job of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine, since the artist is a massive fan of the series, having even tattooed multiple characters on his body - you'll notice the star
Well, the star no longer needs a screen to make the DBZ action happen, as the Goku vs. Vegeta standoff adorning the nose of the Lambo comes to show.