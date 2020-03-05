2021 Lamborghini Huracan Evo STO Spotted with Roof Scoop, Could Be RWD

When Lamborghini introduced the Evo mid-cycle revolution of the Huracan with the 640 hp Performante-spec engine, I wondered what the Raging Bull would come up with for the replacement of the Perf. And while we are now looking at a prototype of the go-faster Huracan Evo, which you can call STO, this will probably take things in a different direction.
You see, the badge above stands for Super Trofeo Omologato, which would make for a road-going version of the Raging Bull's Huracan Super Trofeo Evo one-make racer, which you'll be able to drool over in the second part of the gallery above.
Sure, such a model was expected, but, judging by the Gallardo special edition scheme, this was supposed to arrive later on, as a separate adventure.
For the record, the Gallardo Superleggera (Huracan Performante predecessor) that came out in 2009 got its mid-cycle revamp in the form of the LP570-4 Superleggra (2011), which was followed by the motorsport-bred LP570-4 Super Trofeo Stradale one year later. The latter received yet another facelift, the LP570-4 Squadra Corse, which came around in 2014 as the final incarnation of the Gallardo - by the way, the two links above lead to reviews.
Returning to the Huracan Evo GTO, the Piston Heads Forum sees potential customers sharing information that was allegedly passed on to them by dealers, which is where the whole racecar-with-plates plot comes from.
Then again, you don't need forum chat to notice the massive rear wing, the slotted engine cover and the roof scoop the camo on the test car fails to conceal - as you'll see in the Instagram post below (helmet tip to ixeotics) the vehicle was spotted in Italy, as the language of the fire extinguisher sign points out.
Now, the STO is expected to resemble the all-out look of the Super Trofeo Evo and this is just what the elements mentioned above appear to achieve - while we can't see the front apron of the prototype too well, this might be slightly different and the same can be said about the rear diffuser, which is clearly visible in these spy pics.
As far as the tech side of the future special is concerned, this should maintain the rear-paw nature of the motorsport model, which would bring it closer to the most recent Huracan street model, the RWD.
The 640 horsepower output could remain unchanged (after all, you can only push an N/A engine so far, given the ever-stricter emission regulations in Europe), but we can expect a diet of around 100 kilos, if not more.
Sant'Agata Bolognese should release the Huracan EVO STO by the end of the year, with this coming as a 2021 model, possibly after the release of the V12-powered track hypercar that Squadra Corse, the carmaker's racing division, has been teasing.
The "standard" Huracan Evo, with its all-wheel torque vectoring, its all-wheel steering and new electronic brain, can be extremely playful, while retaining the daily driver assets of the original Huracan, so the STO should be nothing short of a riot.
