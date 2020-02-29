The Cybertruck-Based CyberHouse Will Keep You Safe After the Zombie Apocalypse

Former Lamborghini Test Driver Valentino Balboni Tries Out the Drako GTE

Headquartered in San Jose, the Silicon Valley startup Drako Motors offers one automobile for the time being. GTE is how it's called, and it's a four-door super grand tourer with all-wheel drive and all-electric propulsion.







"My professional life has been all about finding innovative solutions to improve performance and the driver’s feeling from behind the wheel. Now after driving the GTE, I have entered a completely new world,” said



Better described as a hyper- EV focused on the grand touring character rather than out-and-out performance, the Drako GTE packs no fewer than 1,200 horsepower. The torque figure is even more impressive than the ponies, rated at 6,491 pound-feet (8,800 Nm) thanks to no fewer than four electric motors.



Torque vectoring algorithms are still being developed by the San Jose-based company, predominantly at the Nurburgring Nordschleife for obvious reasons. At the present moment, the system is capable of adjusting each wheel’s torque delivery over 1,000 times per second. Pretty incredible stat, isn’t it?



Capable of 206 miles per hour (332 km/h), the GTE employs direct-drive gearboxes that send the power from the motors to the wheels. This may be a heavy and rather expensive solution, but then again, it’s those gearboxes that provide the car with superlative turning capability on public roads and the track.



So what about the battery, then? Lithium-ion cells totaling 90 kWh provide up to 250 miles, but the driving range has yet to be tested by the EPA.



