Brabus Plays with the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Gives It More Power and Special Design

It’s almost a year since Mercedes-Benz launched its first electric SUV, the EQC, and even if the EV hasn’t exactly proven to be a sales hit, there are some able and willing to earn an extra buck by tampering with what usually comes out the factory doors.
A long-time Mercedes-Benz tuner, Brabus sure took its time in developing a more extreme version of the stock EQC, but the wait seems to have been worth it, as its interpretation, sure looks a lot better than Mercedes’, and it is also quite a bit more powerful.
Visually, the dull-looking EQC has been enhanced with the addition of a special livery that, colors notwithstanding, makes it look more like the e-tron prototype when Audi’s SUV was still in testing stages.
What you see in the gallery above is just the start of what Brabus says will be a complete aerodynamic kit. Still under development, the kit should bring to the table much more than just the already visible rear spoiler and alloy wheels sized 20 or 21 inches.
But as usual with Brabus, the magic is not necessarily seen, but rather felt. The usual powertrain of the EQC, which in factory form is rated at 408 hp and 760 Nm of torque, has been enhanced to churn out 422 hp and 830 Nm of torque.
This in turn translates into a decrease in the time the car needs to reach 100 kph from 5.1 seconds to 4.9. The top speed has not been changed, and remains at the same level: 180 kph (112 mph). Also, Brabus says nothing about modifications in range, so we assume they too remain the same: 471 km (292 miles).
The German tuner also does not say anything about the price for their work, but there’s a little button on its website that lets customers request more info on the available upgrades for the EQC.
