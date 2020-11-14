Police Lamborghini Huracan Facilitates Kidney Transplant With 300-Mile Run

Ride With Electric Style for Less Than $4 per Day on a SEAT MO eScooter 125

In questo caso si è trattato di un #trapianto particolare, un "crossover": una donazione da vivente "incrociata" e programmata tra coppie incompatibili, ecco perché il trasporto è avvenuto grazie a Polstrada e non per via aerea https://t.co/dcT0kW8l7a — Centro Nazionale Trapianti (@CNTrapianti) November 5, 2020 Last week, Polizia di Stato (the Italian State Police) shared the news that one of their fleet cars had been able to carry out a successful organ transplant run. A Lamborghini Huracan made the run between Rome and Padua in just two hours: that’s 300 miles (483 km), in case you’re curious.Averaging 145 mph (233 kph), the Huracan left Rome with a kidney in the refrigerated frunk and arrived in time at the Gemelli University Hospital, handing over the organ to medical staff. Polizia di Stato shared the news on Twitter (story via The Drive ), highlighting how you don’t need superpowers in order to save lives when you have solidarity, technology and efficiency on your side.Shortly after the organ was delivered, it was successfully transplanted into the recipient at the hospital.This particular Huracan is fitted for such missions, in addition to being properly equipped for standard police work. Because of the refrigerated frunk, it can successfully double as transport vehicles for organs, vaccines or plasma, and is used whenever the transport doesn’t qualify for the aerial route.Apparently, that’s a thing too in Italy, as the National Center of Transplant says in a tweet in the same thread, responding to a user who asked why a helicopter wasn’t used since it would have been the faster and probably more convenient method. In cases of “crossover” transplant, the Center says, all organs are transported by road with this type of vehicles, because they don’t qualify for aerial transport. Lest you thought this was some kind of weird flex by the Italian police or covert sponcon for Lamborghini.

