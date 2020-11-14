Elderly Driver Crashes Toyota Aygo 6 Times in Just 1 Minute

A very strange scene played out at an intersection in the suburban city Handsworth, outside the Birmingham city center in the UK, earlier this month: a tiny blue Aygo kept smashing into cars and walls, and nearly ran over a poor man who rushed to help.
The incident happened on November 3, but it’s just now that CCTV footage of it was released to the media. It attained near-viral status right away and you can easily understand why: this 3-door Toyota Aygo crashed no less than six times in under one minute. That’s a lot of carnage for such a little car.
In a statement to SWNS (via Fox Auto), West Midlands Ambulance Service says that only the driver of the Aygo was injured and he too will be ok, which is a blessing, all things considered. You can see the Aygo in the video clearing the intersection and smashing into a wall (and the first stationary car), then turning to smash into another car, backing into another wall and then accelerating towards another wall and car. It’s all very strange, to say the least.
As for what caused such an uncommon accident, the same report notes that the driver, an elderly man, had suffered some kind of medical episode. This would explain why he accelerated towards the other driver he’d just hit, who was coming towards the Aygo to see if he needed help, and then nearly mowed him down a second time later.
“My friend, who was in the accident, said when the guy came to a stop, his foot was still on the accelerator,” a local man tells the press. “My friend took his foot off. He had some kind of medical issue. It's a bit of a crazy situation. Four cars were damaged in total, including the man's. And he hit three walls. He walked away from it though. It was very lucky.”
Police arrived on the scene but only to control traffic in the aftermath. The incident is under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this point.
