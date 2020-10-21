1 A Lemon Cybertruck Replica Exists and It Raced at 24 Hours of LeMons

Influencer Street Races Lamborghini Aventador S, Causes Lethal Crash

Buying a flashy supercar is almost like a rite of passage for any influencer these days, whether they’re male or female. Illegally racing those supercars is also a given, often with tragic consequences. 5 photos



Alpha, who has featured the Aventador extensively on his IG page (along with a Ranger Rover, a



According to the police, he lost control of the car and smashed into a guardrail, and then collided with a Skoda and an Opel. Both the Skoda and the Lamborghini caught fire, with the young female driver in the Skoda unable to exit before the fire. She died on the spot.



The fatal crash occurred last week and, by Sunday, police had the Porsche driver in custody, too. They were also able to recover the other Lamborghini, which has Dubai plates (though they were still looking for its owner). Alpha and the Opel driver were hospitalized for injuries, with Alpha being placed immediately in custody.



Reports in the local media note that he’s since been released, because police can’t prove that an illegal race did take place. Moreover, it seems the crash took place on a stretch of the Autobahn with no speed limit. If they prove accurate, Alpha will still be held responsible for the woman’s death, but he’s looking at a lighter sentence.



The video below, from Bild, includes the footage of the alleged race, as well as images of the Lamborghini and the Skoda after the fire. If there ever was a cautionary tale against speeding or any other type of reckless behavior at the wheel, this is probably it.



The latest example in this sense comes with a lethal, 3-vehicle crash on the A66 near Hofheim, Germany, Bild reports (story via CarScoops ). One Navid Alpha, an Instagram influencer with over 1.1 million followers who bills himself a CEO and founder, was at the wheel of a Lamborghini Aventador S that crashed into a Skoda and an Opel.Alpha, who has featured the Aventador extensively on his IG page (along with a Ranger Rover, a Huracan , a Bentley Mulsanne Speed, and a Tesla Model X), was taking part in an illegal race with a white Aventador Roadster and a blue Porsche 911 GT3. Another driver filmed his matte green Aventador weaving in and out of lanes, as it led the charge to the other two cars.According to the police, he lost control of the car and smashed into a guardrail, and then collided with a Skoda and an Opel. Both the Skoda and the Lamborghini caught fire, with the young female driver in the Skoda unable to exit before the fire. She died on the spot.The fatal crash occurred last week and, by Sunday, police had the Porsche driver in custody, too. They were also able to recover the other Lamborghini, which has Dubai plates (though they were still looking for its owner). Alpha and the Opel driver were hospitalized for injuries, with Alpha being placed immediately in custody.Reports in the local media note that he’s since been released, because police can’t prove that an illegal race did take place. Moreover, it seems the crash took place on a stretch of the Autobahn with no speed limit. If they prove accurate, Alpha will still be held responsible for the woman’s death, but he’s looking at a lighter sentence.The video below, from Bild, includes the footage of the alleged race, as well as images of the Lamborghini and the Skoda after the fire. If there ever was a cautionary tale against speeding or any other type of reckless behavior at the wheel, this is probably it.