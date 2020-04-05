Modified BMW i8 Confiscated for Street Racing After Driver Shares Video Online

Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance

File this under “don’t brag about doing illegal stuff on social media.” Or, you know, just do any illegal stuff at all, if possible. 14 photos







An October 2017 amendment to the penal code allows police to permanently confiscate a vehicle if there’s evidence that it was used in an illegal street race. While this particular driver was by himself on the road, which means the race didn’t involve a second vehicle, what he was doing was still racing.



As per the same report, the 40-year-old driver filmed himself doing 200 km/h (124 mph) on the state road between Mackenbach and Ramstein, where the speed limit is set at 100 km/h (62 mph). To boot, tuning experts from the West Palatinate police headquarters were called in to evaluate the vehicle, and determined that it had been heavily – and also illegally – modified.



Police estimate some €160,000 ($173,000) worth of modifications had been made to the hybrid, bringing its total value to about €350,000 ($378,000). It took officers almost an hour to load the BMW onto a truck because it was sitting too low on the ground.



