A Lemon Cybertruck Replica Exists and It Raced at 24 Hours of LeMons

If you can’t buy it, build it. The upcoming Tesla electric truck, the Cybertruck, has inspired a slew of replicas and tributes in the 11 months that passed since its official unveil, but this is perhaps the most outstanding.
Since November last year, we’ve seen countless Cybertruck-based designs, from garages made for the gigantic e-truck to mansions that would survive the apocalypse, actual replicas (sans the electric powertrain), and gadgets like watches and smartphones. Before the Cybertruck even comes to market, the market is saturated with Cybertruck stuff.
That’s not to say there is no more room left for replicas, especially of the lemon variety.
At the end of last month, a lemon Cybertruck made its debut, after months of work. It’s called CYBERF*KD and it’s actually a 1990 2.9 5-speed Ford Ranger crudely converted to look like the Cybertruck. “Crudely” doesn’t stand for hurried: as far as we can tell, this project was almost four months in the making.
It started with the idea of buying a truck and converting the bed into the back of the Cybertruck, so that it could race in the 24 Hours of LeMons series. The 1990 Ranger was bought from an acquaintance and the conversion involved shaving off the bed and re-building it Cybertruck-style with sheets of metal. A roll cage was installed, so that it could race.
The cherry on the icing was the shattered window from the now-iconic moment in the Cybertruck presentation, when lead designer Franz von Holzhausen threw a steel ball at the windows to prove how tough they were. This replica takes itself seriously.
The Button Turrible race in California went down at the end of last month and the Cybertruck replica finished 24th out of 85 entries. As with most LeMons events, many entries are celebrated for crossing the finish line regardless of position, so that was a win in itself.
In addition to this, the replica took home the coveted Organizer’s Choice award, which, according to LeMons, goes to “the team that subjectively does the most with the worst possible car” and includes a trophy and $601 in cash – “$1 more than any of the class winners.” Ka-ching!
