The frunk of a Lamborghini Aventador is where the watermerlons were exhibited, priced at 5 liras per kilogram or 60 cents at current exchange rates. His stunt ended with a small fine from the Turkish police (think $165 or thereabouts) and a 15-day driving ban, but nevertheless, the impromptu fruit stand was definitely worth it.At the time of reporting, the Instagrammer has 124,000 followers and still counting on the photo and video sharing social networking service. The owner of “the first Persian Rap website in the world” also boast 10,745 likes on Facebook, two subscribers on YouTube, and 8 followers on Twitter. Given these figures, there is no denying the “Lambomelon” can be summed up as just a means to an end.“Hot news in the Turkish media” is how Tavakolia describes himself following his street vending shenanigans, and if you were wondering why the police fined the Iranian man for selling watermelons in an Italian supercar, the explanation is rather simple. To the point, he used a vehicle “outside of its registered purposes.”Tavakolia wasn’t alone in his mischief, though. An influencer who uses the “miladhatami_” handle took part in the gag, and his Instagram posts also include the purple Raging Bull that made the news in the mainstream media. Given his 1.8-million followers, Tavakolia’s Instagram is certain to grow fast thanks to this collab.Regarding the car’s practicality, the Aventador isn’t exactly perfect for a street vendor because of the limited trunk capacity. 110 liters, to be more recise, which translates to 3.9 cubic feet. By comparison, the most popular car in Turkey – the Fiat Egea – has a cargo capacity of 425 liters with the rear seats upright.