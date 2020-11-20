2021 Morgan 3 Wheeler P101 Edition Revealed, All-New Model Confirmed

2 First of the Last 20 Morgan Plus 4 with Steel Chassis Roll Off Assembly Lines

Founded by Henry Frederick Stanley Morgan in 1910, the Morgan Motor Company started out by selling three-wheeled runabouts with two-cylinder powerplants. 100 years later, the boutique manufacturer from Malvern is much obliged to sell you a 3 Wheeler with 82 horsepower coming courtesy of an S&S engine. 23 photos



Details regarding the successor are kept under lock and key at the present moment, but my gut is telling me that all-electric propulsion will replace the two-cylinder engine. Morgan put the



The United Kingdom has recently decided to ban the sale of new fossil-fuel cars from 2030, which means that Morgan has to step up its electrification efforts beyond the all-new 3 Wheeler. Whichever way you look at it, the mold has already been set.



Before the inevitable happens, the 3 Wheeler will be sent off by a limited edition of 33 examples priced from 45,000 pounds sterling before taxes and OTR costs. Baptized P101 as a tribute to Project 101, the internal name for the 3 Wheeler’s 2011 revival, these bad boys can be had in Deep Black or Satin White Silver.



Customers are further treated to four “art packs” consisting of unique identifiers and vivid graphics. The Dazzleship in the photo gallery and following video is the boldest of the lot, inspired by the camouflage of period military vehicles. The other three options are the belly tank racer-styled Belly Tank, the RAF fighter plane-themed Aviator, and motorsport-infused Race Car.



“The P101 celebrates the raw and stripped back nature of the 3 Wheeler, and provides us with the perfect opportunity to draw an incredible chapter of Morgan’s history to a close,” said CEO Steve Morris. “Once the 33 examples have been created, the opportunity for an exciting new chapter for three-wheeled Morgans begins.”



