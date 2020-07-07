This Is the Last Steel Chassis Morgan That Will Ever Be Made

BMW Concept Link is a Zero-Emission Scooter That Wants to Grow Up

“However, with the introduction of our CX-Generation platform, which underpins our revolutionary new range of four-wheeled products, the time has come to bid farewell to the steel chassis. We are delighted to present this final steel chassis car to a long-standing friend of the factory, who we know will enjoy it alongside his extensive Morgan collection.” For the auto industry, the most dangerous challenger to the current world order is of course the electric vehicle. It’s here, it’s going to stay, and it will probably reshape our future. But there are other changes too, less visible, that have to do with platforms, materials used, manufacturing processes, and everything you can think of.One fine example of how the cars of the future will be nothing like the ones of the past and the present is Morgan . The over a century old carmaker has been designing incredible cars for decades, and up until last year, all of them were crafted on steel chassis.Introduced in 1936 on the company’s first four-wheeled vehicle, the 4-4 (up until that point Morgan was making three-wheelers, something it never really let go of), the steel chassis was used on every build wearing the name since, including the more recent and slightly more famous Plus 4, Plus 8 , and V6 Roadster.The steel chassis met its successor in 2019, when it arrived as a bonded aluminum platform called CX-Generation. Slowly creeping its way into Morgans, aluminum will be the only way forward from now on, as Morgan announced the last ever steel-chassis machine , a Plus 4 70th Edition, rolled off assembly lines in Malvern, UK.“The steel chassis has been fundamental to Morgan’s production for more than eight decades, found beneath the skin of some of the most important and successful models in the company’s history. Its unique driving charm is loved by many and, in fact, demand for steel chassis cars is still strong,” said in a statement Steve Morris, CEO of Morgan.“However, with the introduction of our CX-Generation platform, which underpins our revolutionary new range of four-wheeled products, the time has come to bid farewell to the steel chassis. We are delighted to present this final steel chassis car to a long-standing friend of the factory, who we know will enjoy it alongside his extensive Morgan collection.”

