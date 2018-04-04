First of Eight Morgan Aero GT Rolls Off Assembly Lines in Blue

After only units of the Morgan Aero GT will be produced, the Aero name will be shelved. The beginning of the end for the designation took place on Tuesday in Malvern, Worcestershire, where a blue race-inspired GT came out for a photo shoot.

Owning such a limited edition car doesn’t come cheap. Without taxes, the model wears a tag of £120,000 ($166,000). Usually a builder that only produces cars in limited numbers, Morgan went out of its way this time to make a statement: only eight such vehicles to bid farewell to the naturally aspirated V8 engine.Presented in March at the Geneva Motor Show, the Aero GT ’s heart is a BMW-sourced V8, the same used in the 50 units of the Aero 8 model. The unit pumps out 362 horsepower and a maximum torque of 490Nm (370 lb/ft).In conjunction with the six-speed manual, the engine propels the retro-looking racer from 0 to 62 in as little as 4.5 seconds. Those numbers are true for all the eight models to be produced, but other enhancements will make each of them unique. Morgan says it will send the eight customers to a meeting with Jon Wells, company's head of design, before the cars enter production. As standard options, Morgan will offer a carbon fiber hard-top with rearward facing roof vent, enameled GT badges, and hand-finished interior. All the rest can be as the customer desires.“Every Morgan is built to an exacting specification and is bespoke to each customer, and the first Aero GT off the production line looks superb in every way,” said managing director Steve Morris."It was a pleasure to reveal the car to the world just a few weeks ago, to see the first car leave the factory is an honor and I know the new owner will be delighted when they take delivery.”Owning such a limited edition car doesn’t come cheap. Without taxes, the model wears a tag of £120,000 ($166,000).