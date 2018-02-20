Morgan Plus 8 50th Anniversary Edition, the Last of a Naturally Aspirated Breed

Nearly a decade ago, Worcestershire-based manufacturer Morgan
unveiled the latest incarnation of the original 1968 sports car, a 1,100 kg retro-mobile called Plus 8. At the 2018 Geneva Motor Show next month, when the 50th anniversary of the car will take place, Morgan prepares to introduce a new version of the model.
3 photos
Without revealing much of the new Plus 8 (chances are visual improvements will be the talk of the show), Morgan released on Tuesday a few phots and a very cryptic video of the car, saying that “after 50 years of performance, Morgan are warming up to the final act.
”
The images in the video are accompanied by the roar of an eight-cylinder engine from which the car borrows its name. They also show a blue lacquered paint finish, a tribute to the first Plus 8 production model.
According to Morgan, the 50th Edition will be a limited one, with only 50 such cars to be produced. The big promise, however, is that the anniversary model will be a “true V8-powered thoroughbred tribute
” to the original Plus 8.
“This 50th Anniversary Edition is a fitting illustration of the Plus 8’s beauty and finesse, coupled with raw exhilaration and capability,”
said Steve Morris, Managing Director of Morgan Motor Company.
“Performance has underpinned every one of the Plus 8s that have driven out of our factory gates for 50 years, and we’re excited to reveal the car in full in Geneva.”
Morgan’s Plus 8 is the brainchild of the company’s founder son, Peter Morgan. Since its creation in 1968 and the discontinuation of 2004, caused by the stop of production for the Rover V8 engine, some 6,000 cars were sold.
The Plus 8 was revived with a BMW
engine back in 2012. The introduction of the 50th anniversary will mark the last time a naturally aspirated V8 engine is used on a Morgan sports car.