2018 Morgan EV3 Update: Frazer-Nash Supplies The Electric Powertrain

Fresh from teasing the limited-edition Aero GT
, the Morgan Motor Company dropped an update on the EV3. First teased in 2015 as an all-electric alternative to the 3 Wheeler, the EV3 is confirmed to get its mojo from an outsourced powertrain supplied by Frazer-Nash Energy Systems.
Based in the United Kingdom and owned by Indian businessman Kamal Siddiqi, Frazer-Nash is a constituent of the Kamkorp Group. That’s the holding company which also controls British automaker Bristol Cars
. As we know it, the Frazer-Nash brand stopped making automobiles in 1957 as production of the BMW V8-engined Continental came to an end.
“At Frazer-Nash Energy Systems, we appreciate the heritage and craft that Morgan brings to the world of EV technology and we in turn will bring decades of EV expertise to ensure that EV3 customers will receive a car that is reliable, proven and exhilarating to drive, a thoroughbred Morgan,”
assured Noamaan Siddiqi, managing director of the Energy Systems division.
Both the propulsion system and energy management system come from Frazer-Nash
, and Morgan confirmed that it’s been working closely with the company to optimize the platform of the EV3. The stiffer chassis incorporates an underslung lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 21 kWh, driving the rear wheel of the EV3 courtesy of a 34.8 kW electric motor.
Morgan quotes 120 miles of range and “a hands-on, exhilarating driving experience that has not previously been associated with electric vehicles.”
Production of the EV3
will commence in the third quarter of 2018 at the Pickersleigh Road plant following the completion of the R&D program.
The EV3 won’t be a one-off, for Morgan
looks forward to more electrified models. According to managing director Steve Morris, the EV3 “sets the scene for many exciting future opportunities.”
This begs the question, what’s next after the Aero lineage comes to an end once all of the Aero GTs will be delivered to their rightful owners?