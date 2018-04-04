Volvo Adds Exterior Styling Kit To XC40

As it’s the case with the German triad, Volvo also offers a lot of optional extras on every one of its models. This stands true for the XC40 as well, which has been furthered in the United States with the introduction of the Exterior Styling Kit. Yes, you’ve read that right; that’s how uninspired Volvo is when it comes to this sort of stuff.
Aside from the name, there’s a lot to like about this Exterior Styling Kit. Opt for it, and Volvo is much obliged to throw in brushed stainless steel for the front and rear skid plates, as well as lower door trim. 21-inch, five-spoke alloy wheels are also offered, with the final touch coming in the form of a sporty-looking roof spoiler.
There’s no pricing available for the package in question, but it won’t be cheap. The oversized wheels wrapped in low-profile tires, for example, retail at $2,680 in the form of a standalone option. In other words, the Exterior Styling Kit for the compact-sized luxury crossover utility vehicle will set you back at least $3,000.
Customers with deeper pockets can go around this brouhaha by leveling up to the Inscription trim level. Priced at $39,100 (as opposed to the $35,200 Momentum), the range-topping XC40 comes with the same visual upgrades as the Exterior Styling Kit, and then some. Chrome for the window trim and front grille, wood panels, leather upholstery, and a crystal gear shift are also standard, as is all-wheel-drive and 248 horsepower coming courtesy of a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger.
Those who don’t have that kind of budget will have to wait until late summer for Volvo to introduce the 187-horsepower, front-wheel-drive XC40. As for the eco-friendly crowd, the T5 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid drivetrain is in the pipeline. Further down the line, the XC40 will usher in an all-electric option, which will be shared with the electric version of the next-generation V40.
On that note, the XC40 has been named 2018 European Car of the Year. The title for 2018 World Car of the Year, however, goes to the all-new XC60.
