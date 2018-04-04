Volvo Adds Exterior Styling Kit To XC40

More on this:

1 Tesla Model X Autopilot Fails Uber Crash Reenactment

2 Lynk Reveals 02, Sets Up European Roll Out Offensive

3 Russian Mechanic Saves This Volvo V60 Wreck

4 2019 Polestar 1 Shows Concept-Like Design and Interior in These Videos

5 BMW X2 vs. Jaguar E-Pace vs. Volvo XC40: the Freshest Small SUV Comparison