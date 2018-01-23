Morgan EV3 Junior Is More Expensive Than The Dacia Sandero

autoevolution
 

Dacia made a splash in the United Kingdom with the “shockingly affordable” pricing strategy of the Sandero. At £5,995 for the entry-level Access, which doesn’t get you air conditioning or radio, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another brand-new car as cheap as Dacia’s small hatchback.
On the flip side, Morgan will sell you the kiddie version of the EV3 for £6,662.50 plus VAT, which might seem like a lot of money. And for most people, it is a lot of money. But this is Morgan, and whichever way you look at it, the EV3 Junior is one hell of a toy for the youngsters among us.

What sets the Junior from the EV3 is, of course, the size and weight. Suitable for kids over the age of 6, covered by a 12-month warranty, and available in any exterior color from the British automaker’s 40,000-strong palette, the EV3 Junior can be further beautified with “fun sticker packs.”

Available online, at dealerships, and from the factory shop in Malvern Link, the EV3 Junior is CE certified and is supplied with a neat little handbook. From it, the young owner finds that the battery can be filled from flat to full in four hours. Driving range of the miniaturized EV3, on the other hand, is close to 10 miles (16 kilometers) according to Morgan.

Being a kid’s toy, the electric motor driving the rear wheel is limited to 10 miles per hour (16 km/h). And as it happens, the electrified 3-wheeler can thrust to 10 miles per hour in reverse gear too. Now that’s a proper toy!

Hand-built in Malvern and gifted with carbon-fiber bodywork, the EV3 Junior comes as standard with hand-stitched leather upholstery and wood on the dashboard. On that note, Morgan is making the finishing touches to the EV3, which has been confirmed to integrate Frazer-Nash technology.

Frazer-Nash Energy Systems will supply Morgan with the electric powertrain, consisting of the 34.8-kW motor and 21-kW lithium-ion battery. Production of the EV3 is scheduled to start in the third quarter of the year, with Morgan quoting 120 miles of driving range for the electric 3-wheeler.
