Morgan Aero GT Teased, Will Premiere At 2018 Geneva Motor Show

4 Dec 2017, 14:20 UTC ·
by
2018 will mark the end of the Aero 8 lineage. Introduced in 2000 as the first all-new Morgan since the 1964 Plus 4 Plus, the Aero 8 story will come to an end in March 2018 at the Geneva Motor Show, the venue where the veils will be taken off the Aero GT. Based on the first teasers for the swansong model, you’re looking at a special edition inspired by the Aero SuperSports GT3 racing car.
The Malvern-based British automaker confirmed that production is limited to eight examples, all of them sold to Morgan loyalists. Every car will leave the factory with bespoke add-ons as requested by the owners, with every component aligned with the company’s hand-crafted approach.

“A great deal of emotion is invested in every decision and this experience is only enhanced by the joy of then driving such powerful and unique vehicles. The Aero GT is the ultimate ensemble of this formula,” commented Steve Morris, managing director of Morgan Motor Company.

From the teasers, it’s easy to tell the Aero GT is a gloves-off approach to the Aero 8, flaunting aggressive wing louvers and super-sticky Continental tires. A motorsport-inspired rear diffuser is also confirmed, though Morgan has yet to provide photographic evidence of the downforce-producing element.

Plans for the GT stemmed during the development of the 2015 facelift of the Aero 8. And as with the 8, the GT will rely on the 4.8-liter BMW N62 free-breathing V8. Tuned to develop 367 bhp and connected to a six-speed manual transmission, Morgan's most extreme road car will thrust from naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds, maxing out at 274 km/h (170 mph).

On an ending note, The N62 will die along with the Aero 8 once all GTs are delivered to their rightful owners. Wiesmann signed a deal with BMW M for the 4.4-liter S63 twin-turbo V8 for its future models, and Morgan is likely to do the same if the company will replace its range-topping model.

 

