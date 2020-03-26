First of the Last 20 Morgan Plus 4 with Steel Chassis Roll Off Assembly Lines

Called 70th Anniversary, this version of the Plus 4 is a tribute to a line that started its life way back in the 1950s. It is also a means for the company to bid farewell to the steel chassis used until now for the range, and replaced as of the start of this year with an aluminum one.The Morgans that are to be built as part of this edition are very limited in numbers. Just 20 will be made – all having already been spoken for by customers – and the first four have already been assembled.Each of the Plus 4s come with something unique to differentiate them from the usual run. That includes an individually numbered plaque that highlights the fact these are among the last Morgans to use a steel chassis, and a specially embroidered headrest as the highlight of the specially designed interior.Powering the Plus 4s is an engine that has been tuned into developing 180 bhp (compared to the stock 154 bhp), an increase in power that translates into a decrease in the 0-60 mph acceleration times to under 7 seconds.“It has been fantastic to witness the first Plus 4 70th Anniversary models complete production,” said in a statement Steve Morris, Morgan CEO.“They represent the last steel chassis models, and we are delighted to be able to celebrate such a significant milestone in this way. It’s a poignant moment as the first CX-Generation Plus Four models are built alongside the final steel chassis Plus 4 models. We feel that both models represent the true qualities of a Morgan sports car.”Each of the 20 Morgan Plus 4s is priced at £60,995.00 inc. VAT in the UK, but all have already been reserved.