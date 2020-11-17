2021 Lamborghini Huracan STO Leaked, Active Aero Looks Wild

The 2021 Lamborghini Huracan STO isn't scheduled to debut until tomorrow at 3:00 PM GMT, and yet here we are, gawking at the motorsport-derived styling cues of the street-legal Italian exotic. And that's because an image of the Sant'Agata Bolognese special has leaked online.
Note that the pic, which is now all over social media (you'll find a post below, with this coming from famous British Lamborghini dealer HR Owen), seems to come from Lamborghini Unica, the invite-only app dedicated to owners.
Even without the bold color scheme, which sees most of the real estate covered in blue, while various aero accents are finished in orange (don't forget the black details), the aggressive downforce-dictated design immediately sets the newcomer apart from the Huracan Evo.
Speaking of which, the lower front apron appears to sport active aerodynamics, one of the few features the Evo (here's our review) didn't inherit from the Performante, with the latter more or less being replaced by the car we have here. And don't allow this angle to trick you, that scoop at the top is quite a standout feature, as the spyshots in the image gallery easily allow one to notice.
Oh, and yes, those uber-sharp multi-spoke wheels are center lock units, speaking of the supercar's motorsport origins. After all, the abbreviation in the name of the newcomer stands for Super Trofeo Omologato, with this being the road-going version of the Super Trofeo Evo one-make racer built by Squadra Corse, the Raging Bull's racing arm.
If the nameplate brings memories, it might be thanks to the Super Trofeo Stradale version of the Gallardo, which we've had the (extreme) pleasure to review back in the day.
The tech side of the machine remains a mystery. Sure, there will be a N/A V10 delivering 6xx horsepower in there and there's no reason to believe the transmission will come in any other form than a dual-clutch unit.
But the fresh arrival might skip the AWD setup of the Huracan Evo, delivering a RWD experience. And here's why: the Super Trofeo Evo circuit tool is a rear-wheel-drive animal and the Huracan Evo RWD, the most recent addition to the road-going side of the range, has received serious praise - slip angle shenanigans, anybody?
