Lamborghini Brings Out Crazy V12 Vision Gran Turismo for Supercar Blondie

All Lamborghinis are a little crazy, but the V12 Vision GT needs to be locked up. It's something they whipped up for the world of racing games and takes the form of a single-seater with Sian-like features and a powerful hybrid setup.
While the Lambo V12 concept was rolled out as a drivable machine in Gran Turismo Sport this year, we haven't heard much of the actual car they build. That changed today when we came across a review of the Vision GT by Supercar Blondie. Sadly, there's no driving or even engine sounds.
Normally, the V12 Vision GT is housed at the Museo Delle Tecnologie (MUDETEC) museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy. However, Lamborghini gave the YouTuber rare access to this insane machine. It paid off, as over two million people watched in just a few days, being reminded that the concept is real.
In theory, the car is supposed to be powered by the same system as a Sian FKP 37, namely the combination between a 6.5-liter V12 and an electric motor that delivers a combined 808 horsepower (819 PS). In the digital world, it's enough for a brisk sprint to 62 mph (2.8 seconds) and a top speed in excess of 217 mph (350 km/h). However, you won't even hear the engine start in Supercar Blondie's video because it's just a display piece.
Unloading the V12 Vision GT takes a long time, but it's worth it. The YouTuber is allowed to get up-close with some of the craziest carbon fiber aero ever put on a Lamborghini. The angular design and single-seat layout set it apart even from current production supercars from the Huracan and Aventador families.
According to Mitja Borkert, the head of Lamborghini Centro Stile, designers working for the company came up with many other designs. However, all of them were centered around T-shaped taillights or wings which would be immediately recognizable for the players in the game. Who knows, maybe future customers are among them.
Normally, the V12 Vision GT is housed at the Museo Delle Tecnologie (MUDETEC) museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy. However, Lamborghini gave the YouTuber rare access to this insane machine. It paid off, as over two million people watched in just a few days, being reminded that the concept is real.
In theory, the car is supposed to be powered by the same system as a Sian FKP 37, namely the combination between a 6.5-liter V12 and an electric motor that delivers a combined 808 horsepower (819 PS). In the digital world, it's enough for a brisk sprint to 62 mph (2.8 seconds) and a top speed in excess of 217 mph (350 km/h). However, you won't even hear the engine start in Supercar Blondie's video because it's just a display piece.
Unloading the V12 Vision GT takes a long time, but it's worth it. The YouTuber is allowed to get up-close with some of the craziest carbon fiber aero ever put on a Lamborghini. The angular design and single-seat layout set it apart even from current production supercars from the Huracan and Aventador families.
According to Mitja Borkert, the head of Lamborghini Centro Stile, designers working for the company came up with many other designs. However, all of them were centered around T-shaped taillights or wings which would be immediately recognizable for the players in the game. Who knows, maybe future customers are among them.