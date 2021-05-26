Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 Looks Like It Will Shoot Down a Death Star

According to the carmaker, the EVO2 is “the most high-performance version ever to race in the one-make series,” which has been in effect for 13 seasons now. It’s also been seven years since Lamborghini launched the first Huracan Super Trofeo at Pebble Beach, a version that managed to take one of the brand’s bestselling cars ever and help make it even more successful.The Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 can also be used to anticipate future styling elements that will debut on Lamborghini road cars in the coming years, which means we should pay close attention to its aesthetics. The first thing we noticed are those new high-intensity full LED light clusters with the hexagonal design. Another highlight is that pronounced “omega” lip that joins the carbon fiber fins for that Huracan STO type of appearance.Then you’ve got the new air curtain intakes and the large carbon fiber wing at the rear, where by the way, the frames of the taillights are meant to pay tribute to the iconic Countach, which is a very nice touch.In order to improve performance, Lamborghini decided to replace several plastic surfaces with carbon fiber, while the rear fenders are now comprised of a single element (including part of the side spoiler). The brakes meanwhile have grown, tasked with providing sufficient stopping power in contrast to what you’ll be able to get from the 620 hp 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine, mated to a six-speed sequential X-Trac gearbox.The Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 will make its public debut this week, May 28 in Le Castellet and the price for Europe is €250,000 ($305,000), excluding taxes. Furthermore, customers will also be able to upgrade the current Huracan Super Trofeo EVO with a dedicated kit starting next year.