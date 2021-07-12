“Jumpacan,” the LS-Swapped Off-Road Lambo Huracan Raced, Jumped, and Broke Down

Born out of a natural desire to come up with something new in an automotive world that has seen about everything, the “Jumpacan” is not your regular Lamborghini Huracan. For starters, it’s just a bare 12-point roll cage shell of its former Italian self. Then it’s also not that V10-powered anymore, as this custom ride joins the (in)famous LS-swapped V8 community. But there is also much more to it.

23 photos