Fearless Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Hits the Used Car Market With 1,400 WHP

A 2018 model, it is listed on the Underground Racing’s website with a buy-it-now price of $439,000. The high-end bull has a Stage 3+ upgrade, which includes a lot of new and tuned internals, from the air filters, to the stainless steel mufflers, main and rod bearings, intercooler, and turbos, because it does boast a twin-turbo setup On regular 93-octane pump gas, it has 1,150 horsepower to play with… at the wheels (!). Fill the tank with race gas, and the output will increase to a whopping 1,400 WHP. This makes it more powerful than pretty much anything on the road. To better understand what this means, we’ll compare it to the Bugatti Chiron, which has 1,479at the crank produced by its quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine.If you’re concerned about the reliability part, don’t be, because the build is accompanied by a 2-year/24,000-mile (38,624-km) warranty, whichever comes first. The car has 6,480 miles (10,429 km) on the odo, the listing claims, and it is ready to hit the drag strip and teach an important lesson about quick takeoffs and insane straight-line speed to anyone bold enough to challenge it to a duel.We’ll leave you in the company of the images released by Underground Racing , shared in the gallery above. However, before that, we will refresh your memory by telling you that the stock Huracan Performante’s naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine produces 631 bhp and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque at the crank. It can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds and has a 201 mph (325 kph) top speed.