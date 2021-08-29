The Ferrari Dino Story: From Alfredo Ferrari to the 308 GT4 (and Beyond)

Fearless Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Hits the Used Car Market With 1,400 WHP

If there was a tuning fairy for Audi R8s, Lamborghinis, and Ferraris, then it would be called Underground Racing. The famed tuner has already come up with numerous jaw-dropping projects based on these supercars, including this Huracan Performante that’s currently in search of a new home. 7 photos



On regular 93-octane pump gas, it has 1,150 horsepower to play with… at the wheels (!). Fill the tank with race gas, and the output will increase to a whopping 1,400 WHP. This makes it more powerful than pretty much anything on the road. To better understand what this means, we’ll compare it to the Bugatti Chiron, which has 1,479 HP at the crank produced by its quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine.



If you’re concerned about the reliability part, don’t be, because the build is accompanied by a 2-year/24,000-mile (38,624-km) warranty, whichever comes first. The car has 6,480 miles (10,429 km) on the odo, the listing claims, and it is ready to



We'll leave you in the company of the images released by Underground Racing, shared in the gallery above. However, before that, we will refresh your memory by telling you that the stock Huracan Performante's naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine produces 631 bhp and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque at the crank. It can sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds and has a 201 mph (325 kph) top speed.

