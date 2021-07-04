Supercharged Lamborghini Huracan Drag Races Porsche 911 Turbo S, Gets Schooled

Porsche has been playing a strong game lately, setting several Nordschleife records, and delivering some very impressive cars to their customers. But if a standard Huracan would probably be crushed by a tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S, what's going to happen if the Lamborghini also has a supercharger up its sleeve?
Going into this battle I somehow felt that the Lamborghini is going to have a tough time. I've seen what Porsches can do when it comes to drag racing before. I've seen cars that were specifically built to be fast down the quarter-mile (402 meters), getting gapped by 911 Turbos with just a few performance mods on them. For this challenge, the two cars will be going through four different challenges.
First, there's the 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) test, and then, both cars have to do a solo run down the quarter-mile. At this point, we will already figure out who the winner of the challenge is going to be, but the cars will be racing each other anyway. For their third test, both of them will be going down the quarter-mile from a standing start, and after that a rolling race will be in order, to make sure that the result is conclusive.
To keep up with the Porsche, the Lamborghini has a VF Engineering VF800 Supercharger kit on it, which is controlled by a VF ECU. The car also has an Akrapovic exhaust system on it, as it needs any upgrade it can get to fight off the rabid 911. Both cars are now up to about 800 horsepower, as the Porsche has also had some tuning done to it, but there's a major difference in terms of overall weight.
AWD and both have automatic gearboxes, so chances are that the result is going to come down to the performance of the cars and not that of the drivers. The Lambo's V10 sounds so much better than what the Porsche can do, but what seems to be a relatively slow launch provides a 3.05 seconds outcome for the first test of the day.
The Porsche is off to a blistering start, and it only requires 2.28 seconds to hit 60 mph from a standstill. With that being said, the top four fastest cars on the Officially Gassed leaderboard are all Porsche 911 Turbo S models, as all of them have completed the first test in under 2.5 seconds. After losing the first run, the Lamborghini is yet again off to what seems to be a slow start, although it does manage to complete the quarter-mile in 10.48 seconds, with a trap speed of 140 mph (225 kph).
With that in mind, the Lamborghini is now the 4th fastest vehicle on the leaderboard, with an Audi RS3 and two Porsche 911 Turbo S models in front of it. The Porsche 911 Turbo S is up next, and it only needs 9.63 seconds to win this second run and to also set a new record for the show, as it hits a trap speed of 146 mph (235 kph). Even though it's hard to think that the outcome of the race between the two cars can change in any way, they still go ahead with it.
But the race is decided from the get-go, as the Porsche just lunges ahead, leaving the Lamborghini way behind, with no chance of making a comeback. The supercharged Huracan makes one last attempt at winning a run, but at the end of the day, it's the Porsche that comes out on top, with four wins in four runs.
First, there's the 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) test, and then, both cars have to do a solo run down the quarter-mile. At this point, we will already figure out who the winner of the challenge is going to be, but the cars will be racing each other anyway. For their third test, both of them will be going down the quarter-mile from a standing start, and after that a rolling race will be in order, to make sure that the result is conclusive.
To keep up with the Porsche, the Lamborghini has a VF Engineering VF800 Supercharger kit on it, which is controlled by a VF ECU. The car also has an Akrapovic exhaust system on it, as it needs any upgrade it can get to fight off the rabid 911. Both cars are now up to about 800 horsepower, as the Porsche has also had some tuning done to it, but there's a major difference in terms of overall weight.
AWD and both have automatic gearboxes, so chances are that the result is going to come down to the performance of the cars and not that of the drivers. The Lambo's V10 sounds so much better than what the Porsche can do, but what seems to be a relatively slow launch provides a 3.05 seconds outcome for the first test of the day.
The Porsche is off to a blistering start, and it only requires 2.28 seconds to hit 60 mph from a standstill. With that being said, the top four fastest cars on the Officially Gassed leaderboard are all Porsche 911 Turbo S models, as all of them have completed the first test in under 2.5 seconds. After losing the first run, the Lamborghini is yet again off to what seems to be a slow start, although it does manage to complete the quarter-mile in 10.48 seconds, with a trap speed of 140 mph (225 kph).
With that in mind, the Lamborghini is now the 4th fastest vehicle on the leaderboard, with an Audi RS3 and two Porsche 911 Turbo S models in front of it. The Porsche 911 Turbo S is up next, and it only needs 9.63 seconds to win this second run and to also set a new record for the show, as it hits a trap speed of 146 mph (235 kph). Even though it's hard to think that the outcome of the race between the two cars can change in any way, they still go ahead with it.
But the race is decided from the get-go, as the Porsche just lunges ahead, leaving the Lamborghini way behind, with no chance of making a comeback. The supercharged Huracan makes one last attempt at winning a run, but at the end of the day, it's the Porsche that comes out on top, with four wins in four runs.