Ferrari F12berlinetta Drag Races Porsche 911 Turbo S, Takes a Serious Beating

Ferrari discontinued the F12berlinetta in 2017, replacing it with the 812 Superfast, but it remains one of the fastest and most exciting grand tourers out there. But despite drawing juice from a massive, 6.3-liter V12 engine, the F12berlinetta is no match for a 991-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S in a straight line. 7 photos



The footage begins with the F12berlinetta lining up against an F12tdf, but things get a bit more interesting when the Porsche 911 Turbo S joins in on the fun. Based on horsepower ratings alone, the F12berlinetta should win this battle, but we all know that drag racing isn't that simple.



At 730 horsepower and 509 pound-feet (690 Nm) of torque, the F12berlinetta packs quite the punch. And the naturally aspirated V12 sounds downright amazing. Powered by a twin-turbo, 3.8-liter flat-six, the



The all-wheel-drive system is one of them, but the 911 Turbo S is also 360 pounds (163 kg) lighter than the Ferrari.



The Porsche takes the lead as soon as the flags signal it's go time and it doesn't look back. The gap keeps growing toward the finish line and even though there's no ET board for proper timing, it's pretty obvious that the 911 Turbo S takes the win with a big gap.



Not bad for a sports car that was priced at less than $200,000 when new vs a Ferrari that commands more than $300,000.



But while it's notably quicker than the F12berlinetta, the 991 Turbo S is no match for the



