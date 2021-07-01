The Lamborghini Aventador Is Fast, Sexy, and Yet Somehow Utter Rubbish for $400K

Let me start off by saying that, like many of you, I too am a huge Lamborghini fan. In fact, I like the Aventador just as much as the next guy, but despite all the innovations it brought to the exotic supercar segment over the years, it now produces less power than so many cars that cost only a fraction of what Lamborghini would charge. To make matters worse, it’s also slower than most of its rivals, which is rather perplexing.





So yes, there are several highlights to the



“The future of our supercars has become a reality with the Aventador LP 700-4,” said company president and CEO Stephan Winkelmann in March of 2011 at the Geneva Motor Show. We can’t fault a word in that sentence. Back then, there weren’t many cars that could compete with a V12-powered supercar shaped like a ballistic missile.



In its initial form, the LP 700-4 variant produced 690 hp (700 PS) and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque, with everything going to all four corners. In turn, this allowed you to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds. Then came the







At this point, you might think I’ve been a little too harsh calling the Aventador rubbish. The thing is, it’s not the product itself that’s bad in any way, but rather the compromise you're forced to make if you absolutely have to have a "Raging Bull" over other, frankly, better (and cheaper) alternatives. Let’s face it, the Aventador’s illness became terminal the second someone decided 700+ HP muscle cars needed to become a thing.



Afterwards, it got really bleak because McLaren introduced the 720S in 2017 and that car is just so much quicker than the Lambo in a straight line. If you go for the



What else? Well, the







Thankfully there is light at the end of the tunnel because next year, Lamborghini will reportedly unveil its next-generation V12 supercar, which could feature a mild hybrid system like in the Sian FKP 37. However, this future flagship Lamborghini needs to tick a lot of boxes to reconquer the segment. It needs top aerodynamic properties, with a greater focus on low drag rather than high downforce, around 900 hp at the very least, and of course, the styling has to be out of this world.



As for the Aventador, one day you'll look back on it the same way you did on the Murcielago: as something you've always respected but never revered. Alright, this is me giving the Aventador its props right here and right now. Over the past ten years, it helped establish Lamborghini as a leader in producing and developing composite materials thanks to its carbon fiber monocoque, combining the cockpit, floor and, roof within a single structure. When the SuperVeloce LP 750-4 was released, the Italian carmaker increased the use of carbon fiber even more.So yes, there are several highlights to the Aventador in general. From the Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) robotized gearbox and all-wheel steering to the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Attiva (LDVA) control unit or the Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva 2.0 (ALA 2.0) system, it’s almost impossible not to have the time of your life driving any of the available versions.“The future of our supercars has become a reality with the Aventador LP 700-4,” said company president and CEO Stephan Winkelmann in March of 2011 at the Geneva Motor Show. We can’t fault a word in that sentence. Back then, there weren’t many cars that could compete with a V12-powered supercar shaped like a ballistic missile.In its initial form, the LP 700-4 variant produced 690 hp (700 PS) and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque, with everything going to all four corners. In turn, this allowed you to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds. Then came the SuperVeloce , the Aventador S, and the SVJ, each available as Coupe and Roadster.The Aventador S and the SVJ are the only ones still available for sale, and it’s the latter that stands as the brand’s flagship model , producing 759 hp (770 PS) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque. Of course, the SVJ is more about downforce, which is why its 0-60 time is pretty much the same as that of the original Aventador and if the supercar segment has taught us one thing, it’s that you simply cannot afford to fall behind in terms of 0-60 times. It is the great decider, nearly as important as the peak horsepower figure carmakers wave in front of bumbling fools who think they can harness all that performance when, in fact, they’d be better suited driving a Camry.At this point, you might think I’ve been a little too harsh calling the Aventador rubbish. The thing is, it’s not the product itself that’s bad in any way, but rather the compromise you're forced to make if you absolutely have to have a "Raging Bull" over other, frankly, better (and cheaper) alternatives. Let’s face it, the Aventador’s illness became terminal the second someone decided 700+muscle cars needed to become a thing.Afterwards, it got really bleak because McLaren introduced the 720S in 2017 and that car is just so much quicker than the Lambo in a straight line. If you go for the 765LT instead , you’re going to absolutely demolish an Aventador SVJ over a quarter-mile.What else? Well, the Porsche 992 Turbo S is also quicker, despite having less power, while the Ferrari SF90 Stradale is leagues ahead. Heck, you can smoke the Aventador over a quarter-mile in a Tesla, and that’s not a very good look for what was once the most desirable machine in its class—it’s like if France lost a major soccer match to Switzerland. Oh, wait.When it came out, the Lamborghini Aventador was a formidable supercar. However, nowadays, supercars aren’t really supercars anymore, but rather hypercars. That fine line’s been nearly erased by the likes of McLaren and now Ferrari, with Bugatti, Koenigsegg, and Rimac occupying the next tier.Thankfully there is light at the end of the tunnel because next year, Lamborghini will reportedly unveil its next-generation V12 supercar, which could feature a mild hybrid system like in the Sian FKP 37. However, this future flagship Lamborghini needs to tick a lot of boxes to reconquer the segment. It needs top aerodynamic properties, with a greater focus on low drag rather than high downforce, around 900 hp at the very least, and of course, the styling has to be out of this world.As for the Aventador, one day you'll look back on it the same way you did on the Murcielago: as something you've always respected but never revered.