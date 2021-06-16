1989 Porsche 911 Speedster Wooden Replica Fills You With Nostalgia

Motorheads know what goes into a picture-perfect set of wheels, when every single detail is flawlessly designed and executed, and you can feel the invested passion just by gazing at the car. It’s pure art, really, and so is this wooden replica of a 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster.
There’s no denying how technology influenced the automotive industry over time. We’re now looking at zero-emissions four-wheelers, state-of-the-art vehicles with autonomous capabilities, VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) flying cars, and so on. If you can imagine it, they’re probably working on it already.
Maybe it’s just the nostalgia of simpler times, but there’s just something about the classics that makes people go nuts and pay tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars on a vintage automobile. And the 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster is definitely a collector’s item.
This was a limited-edition model with only 2,000 or so units being built, and it absolutely killed in the late 80s.
Now the talented Vietnamese carpenter behind the Woodworking Art YouTube channel brought his own homage to the iconic car and made a wooden replica of the 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster, at the request of a friend.
Just like with all its projects, the artist used the famous Fujian cypress wood as a material, giving it a glossy finish. This type of wood is highly valued in Vietnam and China, thanks to its rich density, distinct aroma, and the fact that it is resilient against termites. It is an evergreen coniferous tree and it is often used for furniture and artworks.
But enough rambling about timber, as the best thing to do is let you enjoy the making of the Porsche 911 Speedster. And, if you’re into these kinds of collectibles, Woodworking Art has an Etsy channel where you can order such items. Most of them have a price range of $500 to $800, depending on the car.
