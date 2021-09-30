Stunning Wooden BMW 328 Hommage Looks Striking in Periwinkle Color, Is Drivable Too

Truong Van Dao from Vietnam knows how to perfectly blend carpentry with engineering and his passion for cars. The result? Some of the most adorable kid-sized wooden cars you’ll ever be able to admire on or off the Internet. And not only do they look absolutely stunning, but they are drivable as well. Like this BMW 328 Hommage here, which just received a paint job.
The Vietnamese has gained quite a reputation on YouTube, with his ND Woodworking Art channel totaling more than half a million subscribers. We’re not sure how it all started, but his son should definitely propose him for the “best father in the world” award, as the toddler gets to constantly play with the best toy cars ever.
Truong Van Dao built his son a fully functional, electric Lamborghini Sian Roadster, a “gift” that took the wood carving artist more than two months to complete. His lucky kid also has the chance to constantly test-drive all his creations (as he has quite a few of them shared on his YouTube channel), and truth be told, we’re not even sure he appreciates them at their true value yet.
One of these beautiful projects of the Vietnamese is a mini BMW 328 Hommage, a car concept that definitely deserved its own wooden homage as well. This one is also drivable, although obviously not street-legal.
Initially, the wooden BMW was left just like the other cars of the artist, with its natural wooden look. Which is not a bad decision, by any means, as the vehicles look gorgeous anyway. But then the Vietnamese decided to make the BMW even more striking, giving it sort of a Periwinkle paint job, which is something in the blue and violet family.
We’re not sure if it was his idea or a request from his son, but the kid seems pleased with the result.
