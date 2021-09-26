2022 BMW M5 CS Is Very Fast, But Can It Handle a McLaren 720S Spider?

BMW says the 2022 M5 CS is its most powerful production car ever. All you have to do is check out the specs to understand why, because the German super executive sedan handles the 0 to 60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint in less than 3 seconds.
Actually, it needs 2.9 seconds to get there, two tenths of a second quicker than the M5 Competition. Top speed is 190 mph (306 kph), and the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine, which is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-biased all-wheel drive system, tuned by the M Division, develops 626 hp (635 ps / 467 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque.
Having enough room for five occupants and a very decent trunk capacity, the BMW M5 CS is a true four-door supercar. But can it actually compete against a blue-blooded machine?
Enter the McLaren 720S Spider, and its 710 hp (720 ps / 530 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm). It too packs a twin-turbo V8 engine, albeit with a 4.0-liter displacement, which works in concert with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, directing the thrust to the rear wheels.
Officially, the 720S Spider needs 2.9 seconds to hit not 60, but 62 mph (96-100 kph), so in theory, the M5 CS is faster. From rest to 124 mph (0-200 kph), it can sprint in 7.9 seconds, McLaren claims, and it will max out at 212 mph (341 kph).
However, everyone and their grandmother knows that the 720S (among others) is very underrated. The British supercar is actually more powerful than advertised, previous dyno tests have revealed, which is why it managed to beat a lot of insanely fast cars in a quarter-mile sprint. This time, you’re about to watch the open-top model go against the M5 CS from a rolling start, so this would be a good time to place your bet.
