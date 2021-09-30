BMW 5 Series Digitally Looks Back in Time, Goes for Vintage Life Cycle Impulse

Sure, the G30 BMW 5 Series has already reached the facelift (aka LCI – Life Cycle Impulse – in BMW speak) threshold last year. And it (narrowly) escaped the humongous kidney grille treatment.
But of course, no one can be sure what the future holds in store for the upcoming eighth-generation in just a few short years. Besides, as BMW stubbornly seems to think it knows way better than everyone else, there might be an increasing number of fans that lovingly remember the good old days when the controversial grille was something to be proud of.
The 5 Series, for example, was born in 1972, and back then its kidneys were tall and narrow... but didn’t dare cross into the front bumper’s territory! It seems the designers had a great sense of proportions back then. But never mind the rhetoric, because at least for now the executive car’s fans are safe from any outrageous design ideas.
Of course, some might still fancy the classic days of the E28 and E34 series, even though right now they have a contemporary G30 sitting in the driveway. For them, Hamid Davoodi, the pixel master behind the hdm.design account on social media has decided to courteously bring back memories of classic products. As such, his latest CGI vision comes forth as a retro 5 Series.
Because we’re presented with just the front view of the German sedan, this could very well serve as a vintage LCI. The virtual Life Cycle Impulse would thus mostly cover the front area, where one can see design influences from both the E28 (1981-1988) and E34 (1987-1996) iterations. Although all the changes are clearly CGI, they don’t seem to look way out of place on the modern G30 body.
And, because cool details always matter, it seems the CGI expert also found a little time for altering the way one would enter the sedan. As such, even the modern door handles were swapped for the black plastic ones seen during the 1980s and 1990s.
