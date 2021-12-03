More on this:

Dodge Charger Hellcat and Tesla Model 3 Drag Race Turns Up the ICE vs. EV Wick

Recently, the American company has introduced the Jailbreak package , with enhanced personalization options and even more oomph, boosted from 797 hp to 807 in the Redeye Widebody variants of the Charger and Challenger.Now, the purple example with green stripes depicted on video down below isn’t a Redeye, let alone a Jailbreak, but a ‘mere’ Hellcat , with 707 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, if it doesn’t sport any mods, obviously. Power is supplied by a whining 6.2-liter V8 engine, which rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than 3.5 seconds and up to 204 mph (328 kph) if the road and legislation allow it.Boasting straight-line performance on par with some previous-generation supercars, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat can give many fast vehicles a black eye down the quarter mile, but is the Tesla Model 3 one of them? You might be tempted to say yes, and you wouldn’t be wrong, if we were talking about the normal variants.Nonetheless, this one appears to be a Model 3 Performance , meaning that it can hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark in just under 3.5 seconds too. It may be short on power compared to its ad-hoc rival, as its dual-motor setup generates ‘only’ 450 horsepower and 472 pound-feet (640 Nm) of torque. Still, the instant thrust available via the right pedal should be enough to help it put the big bad Charger SRT Hellcat in its corner, especially if the-powered vehicle ends up struggling for grip during launch.