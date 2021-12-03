4 You Don’t Need a Google Account to Use Android Automotive, You’ll Want One Anyway

3 The First Truck Navigation App for Android Automotive Is Now Official

2 One More Big App Quietly Launches on Android Automotive

1 New Android Automotive-Based Platform Promises the Digital Cockpit Everybody Wants

More on this:

Android Automotive Gets a New Music App as the Ecosystem Keeps Growing

Android Automotive is Google’s big long-term bet in the automotive sector, as it comes pre-loaded on head units in order to power the complete digital experience behind the wheel. 10 photos



This allows Android Automotive to offer more advanced integration with vehicle functions, including access to the climate controls, EV range information, and others.



The adoption of Android Automotive is still in the early days, and while only a handful of carmakers already installed the operating system in their vehicles, many more are expected to do the same in the coming years. The



The good news is software developers are also noticing the potential of Android Automotive, so they’re now working around the clock on bringing their apps to the platform.



After Amazon Music, which quietly



LiveOne’s media services are now available for download on Android Automotive from the Google Play Store right in the car, so the installation process is as straightforward as it can be.



Needless to say, the Android Automotive app ecosystem is growing, and most big companies are already there. For example, Spotify has already brought its client to this platform, therefore providing easy access to its large collection of tunes and podcasts.



Without a doubt, the more carmakers will pre-install Android Automotive in their vehicles, the bigger the number of apps available for drivers, so expect more such news in the coming months and years as the platform takes off. The biggest difference between Android Automotive and Android Auto is the way the two can run in a car. While Android Auto needs a mobile phone to mirror the interface on the larger display in the cabin, Android Automotive is a stand-alone operating system installed at the hardware level.This allows Android Automotive to offer more advanced integration with vehicle functions, including access to the climate controls,range information, and others.The adoption of Android Automotive is still in the early days, and while only a handful of carmakers already installed the operating system in their vehicles, many more are expected to do the same in the coming years. The full list of cars running Android Automotive is available here.The good news is software developers are also noticing the potential of Android Automotive, so they’re now working around the clock on bringing their apps to the platform.After Amazon Music, which quietly joined the Android Automotive world earlier this month, here’s another media app stepping into this ecosystem. It’s LiveOne’s LiveXLive, the platform that promises access to over 30 million songs, 500 curated audio stations, and 235 exclusive podcasts.LiveOne’s media services are now available for download on Android Automotive from the Google Play Store right in the car, so the installation process is as straightforward as it can be.Needless to say, the Android Automotive app ecosystem is growing, and most big companies are already there. For example, Spotify has already brought its client to this platform, therefore providing easy access to its large collection of tunes and podcasts.Without a doubt, the more carmakers will pre-install Android Automotive in their vehicles, the bigger the number of apps available for drivers, so expect more such news in the coming months and years as the platform takes off.