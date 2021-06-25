1 Toyota Cressida Hides the Internet's Most Famous Engine, Is a 10-Second Sleeper

Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races Tesla Model 3, Driveshaft Goes Bye-Bye

These days, Tesla's new Model S Plaid, with its 1,020-hp tri-motor fury, is working its way through the drag strip ranks . However, the Palo Alto company's other vehicles haven't exactly left the drag strip, as demonstrated by the Model 3 Performance we have here, which recently duked it out with a Dodge Charger Hellcat. 8 photos



As for the muscle sedan, it came to the fight in factory form, even though its driver was cautious about putting the 707 hp of the supercharged 6.2L HEMI down.



The two raced three times, with the enthusiasts handling the Dodge setting off in second gear for the first two runs while going all in and using the first gear for the third battle—you'll find these races at the 5:23 point of the clip below.



However, as Brooks Weisblat of the DragTimes YouTube channel explains at the 2:00 timestamp, the said precautions were justified, as the extra driveline stress coming from the hard launches performed on the super-sticky surface of the track eventually led to a mechanical failure some races later (i.e., the driveshaft called it quits).



Now, you'll also get to see the 2021 Model S Performance, with its updated battery, doing quarter-mile business with a Jaguar F-Pace SVR (550 hp) at the 9:50 point.



However, the most enticing part of the footage might be the ending. It shows a



Since the Plaid is an EV that uses a single-speed tranny and AWD , you would expect that, with a little training and proper track prep/atmospheric conditions, hitting the official time of 9.2s should come easily. However, that figure



