Dodge Jailbreaks Charger and Challenger, Makes Them Really Complicated To Configure

It’s not every day one gets to hear Dodge is upgrading its lineup of muscle cars, so when such a thing happens, we’re bound to notice it. And today is one of those rare instances when both the Charger and Challenger go under the spotlight with something new.
And the word of the day is Jailbreak. That’s how Dodge calls the package meant to visually improve the Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, a package that will hit the market by the end of 2021.
Jailbreak is almost entirely an appearance affair, as it is meant to unlock color combination ordering restrictions. For both cars, the process of choosing the proper hues gets a lot more complicated, with customers now having the choice between countless colors for up to 20 parts that go on the car, including seats, wheels, brake calipers, exterior badging, steering wheels, seat belts, and floor mats.
Because it knows this approach could cause some headaches for customers, Dodge will try to help a bit by offering pre-configured Jailbreak models with funky names: Old School, Brass Funky, Red Dawn, The Classic, or Yin Yang. Regardless of the path chosen, customers will get Jailbreaks with a special badge on the instrument panel.
“We're taking most of the parts and pieces we've used over the years, adding a few new ones and letting customers build their own One of One,“ said in a statement Tim Kuniskis, Dodge CEO.
“So, if you're dreaming about owning a Stinger Yellow Challenger with Brass Monkey wheels, Hammerhead Grey seats, blue Brembos and red badges, I'm not sure we should, but we'll build it for you.”
The most important change the new offering brings, if you ask us, is the small bump in power offered for the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, whose engine output in this configuration is rated at 807 hp.
No matter if customers choose to configure their own Jailbreaks or go down the pre-configured path, the package will send them back an additional $995.
According to Dodge, Jailbreak is part of something it calls Never Lift, a campaign meant to provide the world with a variety of new “vehicles and initiatives” over the next couple of years.
