Custom Triumph Bonneville-Powered Bobber Packs Hardtail Framework and Classic DNA

Abundant creativity has been one of Rob Chappell’s most distinctive traits ever since he was a child, though it became increasingly predominant as the years went by. Back in the day, the Canadian would spend countless hours drawing his own interpretations of comic book characters, and it wasn’t long before he garnered an interest in graphic design.
During high school, Rob also attended a comprehensive metalwork class, which showed him the way around welding and various fabrication techniques. As such, the idea of becoming a full-time welder started to gain traction in his mind, but he eventually decided that pursuing a design-oriented career might be the better option.
Although his primary occupation remains unchanged to this day, Chappell became heavily involved in custom motorcycle culture a few years ago. The guy went on to establish a small workshop named Origin8or in the Canadian town of Oshawa, and the bikes he’s been creating are nothing short of extraordinary!
Bonneville with a '72 MY T120's powerplant, resulting in a thrilling display of bespoke workmanship that'll leave you genuinely speechless.
Not only does Origin8or’s one-off Bonnie look the part, but it also carries a purposeful selection of mechanical upgrades for improved performance. Starting with the powertrain enhancements, Chappell had the 1972 Bonneville’s parallel-twin mill rebuilt using fresh pistons, high-performance cams, and aftermarket valves. As a result, the engine’s displacement grew to approximately 750cc, and it now inhales via top-notch Amal carburetors.
On the other end of the combustion cycle, we spot a shiny pair of exhaust headers developed by the experts over at Lowbrow Customs, who are also responsible for supplying that seamless hardtail conversion kit. The new rear end – which is fitted with discrete LED blinkers – deletes two inches (50 mm) of ground clearance while adding about four inches (100 mm) to the motorcycle’s total length.
As you might’ve already noticed, the ‘68 Bonnie’s original fuel tank is still in play, but it’s been stripped naked of its factory badges and rubber bolsters. In their stead, you will find gold leaf-plated Triumph decals sitting atop a snazzy gunmetal-grey finish that looks seriously rad. The creature’s framework was enveloped in a layer of bronze paint for contrast.
Suzuki GSX-R750's caliper.
Up in the cockpit, the bobber-style masterpiece features a Koso speedometer and clip-on handlebars, sporting bar-end mirrors, LED turn signals, and ODI grips. Just ahead of the clip-ons, Origin8or’s head-turner flaunts an old-school headlamp that draws power from a modern Antigravity battery.
The cosmetic pizzazz is concluded with a rear fender of unknown origin and one gorgeous solo saddle, which is connected to the subframe via two springs and a single hinge. To top it all off, the Canadian moto architect installed a set of new foot pegs on the flanks, thus concluding his 26th project in style. If you’d like to see more of Rob Chappell’s outstanding work, then be sure to visit the official Origin8or website for a closer look at his portfolio.
