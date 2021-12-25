Black Dodge Redeye Has Matching 22s, Reflective Wrap to Remember It's a Hellcat

Some people love the subdued appearance of an all-black, custom “murdered-out” whip. But here is an issue: how do you highlight the defining treat of that particular ride when it’s as dark as a black hole?
While aftermarket experts might like to have everyone think a murdered-out look is only achieved on expensive, six-figure vehicles, there are many other examples of “affordable” creations. Sure, a brand-new 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody is going to set anyone back at least $81,080.
But that still compares favorably with a Mercedes-Benz S 580 or something along the lines of a Mansory Rolls-Royce Cullinan. And that leaves the owner with lots of spare change to get the black beauty matched with bespoke, forged aftermarket wheels and any other highlights.
The Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts from Forgiato are always ready to showcase different projects. Be they from dealerships or personal rides if those vehicles neatly tie in with their products. As such, a recent photo session done for a Redeye owner immediately caught their attention because of the matching-black 22-inch custom Forgiato wheels.
Interestingly, the widebody Challenger goes for the subdued all-black appearance but still manages to stand out in the murdered-out crowd via a simple Hellcat trick. As such, the Dodge comes with a reflective wrap that outlines the (in)famous SRT Hellcat logo. This is one way to signal from afar that we are not dealing with an ordinary $30k Challenger SXT...
Of course, things get even clearer when the Redeye starts revving its 797-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. Frankly, the all-black attitude befits the stealthy feline traits of the inspirational cat. And then the owner simply made sure that everyone knew – even at night – they were dealing with a feisty muscle car that wouldn’t shy away from a Shelby Mustang GT500 or Camaro ZL1 “claw” fight...
But that still compares favorably with a Mercedes-Benz S 580 or something along the lines of a Mansory Rolls-Royce Cullinan. And that leaves the owner with lots of spare change to get the black beauty matched with bespoke, forged aftermarket wheels and any other highlights.
The Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts from Forgiato are always ready to showcase different projects. Be they from dealerships or personal rides if those vehicles neatly tie in with their products. As such, a recent photo session done for a Redeye owner immediately caught their attention because of the matching-black 22-inch custom Forgiato wheels.
Interestingly, the widebody Challenger goes for the subdued all-black appearance but still manages to stand out in the murdered-out crowd via a simple Hellcat trick. As such, the Dodge comes with a reflective wrap that outlines the (in)famous SRT Hellcat logo. This is one way to signal from afar that we are not dealing with an ordinary $30k Challenger SXT...
Of course, things get even clearer when the Redeye starts revving its 797-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. Frankly, the all-black attitude befits the stealthy feline traits of the inspirational cat. And then the owner simply made sure that everyone knew – even at night – they were dealing with a feisty muscle car that wouldn’t shy away from a Shelby Mustang GT500 or Camaro ZL1 “claw” fight...