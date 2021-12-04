Matte-Black 2022 BMW M8 Competition GC Rides Almost “Dead” on Matching Forgiatos

America’s West Coast might be the fief of murdered-out Rolls-Royces, Caddys, and Benzes. But that doesn’t mean the East Coast won’t appropriately retaliate with twisted all-black custom builds of their own.
Courtesy of major aftermarket outlets such as Platinum Motorsport Group, one might have the feeling that places like California are brimming with Mansorys, Brabuses, and the lot... all fully dressed up in black for a tuxedo party on the interstate. Of course, they also like to dabble in all sorts of other colors, on occasion.
But that still might cause envy on the other side of the continent. Far from us to imagine that about CarEffex’s latest custom build. Or that it might want to go head-to-head with all-black Mercedes S 580s. Instead, let’s just say the Sewell, New Jersey-based automotive store presents a rivaling BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe with equally all-black attire. And a twist.
As such, this time around they didn’t go for a shiny murdered-out appearance. Instead, the 617-horsepower Gran Coupe (don’t anyone dare call this a sedan!) was dressed up with a full 3M Dead Matte Black wrap. That one should easily lend it a ghostly feel under the right night setting.
When out into the daylight, on the other hand, it subtly shows that not everything is dressed up in black. Just around 99% of it. So, the only spots of distinct colorway arrive courtesy of the BMW Blue center caps on the forged Forgiato wheels, or via the color-matched blue calipers. Otherwise, even the Forgiatos look almost matte instead of the usual glossy black.
Luckily for anyone who doesn’t want everything to seem almost too monochromatic even when stepping inside, the M8 Competition Gran Coupe’s cockpit has been dressed up with lots of contrasting red leather. Well, that makes it such a crimson high-performance treat, right? One that’s apparently capable of bending light while sprinting to 100 kph/62 mph in less than three seconds.
