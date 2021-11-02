2014 Chevrolet Corvette Z51 Forgiato Once Rocked SEMA, Can Be Had With Few Miles

These days, Las Vegas is the place where the incredible spectacular (for custom car lovers and not only) SEMA show is taking place. After last year the event was relegated to a more online approach due to the health crisis, this year it takes place in person, the best way for people to experience incredible custom builds.
As if trying to make up for the absence in 2020, SEMA attendants are bringing to the floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center an incredible number of builds. But with all these fresh goodies out in the open, we got all nostalgic and started searching for some past projects that during their time redefined what SEMA is all about.
Our searches brought us this week face to face with an incredible Corvette that back in 2014 was named SEMA Car of the Year. As luck would have it, we didn’t just stumble upon it in some seven-year old post, but we found it to be relevant again, as it is one of the many cars that will go under the hammer at the hands of Mecum in the first days of 2022.
The widebody build is one for the ages, there’s no denying that. With the body panels wrapped in Sunset Pearl Orange and with a carbon fiber Targa top over a black interior to round things off, this Corvette is one of the most special collectors can ever get their hands on.
Designed to shine in the Forgiato booth at the said event, this flavor of America’s sports car comes with black and orange Forgiato wheels sized 21 and 22 inches and shod in Toyo tires. The same company is responsible for the LED grille that went into the build, making for one of the most spectacular ‘Vette front ends on the market.
The engine of the Corvette is the stock one, meaning the mighty 6.2-liter V8 rocking an Edelbrock E-Force supercharger and tied in this particular case to the 6-speed paddle-shift transmission with automatic mode. Back in its day (and probably now as well, given how the car has barely been driven), the powerplant generated a massive 455 hp, allowing the machine to shoot from a standstill to 60 mph in under four seconds.
As said, the car is selling, and it does so with just a little over 1,660 miles (2,600 km) on the odometer. It is listed with no reserve, and no mention is made on how much it is expected to fetch.
The 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Z51 Forgiato is part of the Jerry Brewis collection that sends under the Mecum hammer no less than 45 cars, including the Corvette AAT we discussed yesterday, and a 2017 Grand Sport Heritage Edition or a 2009 ZR1.
