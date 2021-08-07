The BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible Have Returned to the U.S. After a Short Hiatus

Launched in the United States of America two years ago, the M8 Coupe and Convertible were curiously dropped from the lineup for the 2021 model year. BMW only sold the Gran Coupe during this period, but fret not because both two-door options have returned for the 2022 MY.
Now available exclusively with the go-faster package that BMW dubs Competition, the coupe and convertible retail from $130,000 and $139,500 excluding the $995 destination charge. That’s very surprising if you ask me because the 2020 models used to retail at $146k and $155k sans taxes.
In other words, the Bavarian automaker from Munich has slashed $16,000 off the original sticker price. Is that enough to entice well-to-do customers away from the Porsche 911 or is BMW wishful thinking? As much as I love the M8, I simply can’t help but guesstimate that sales will remain abysmal.
Sports cars are on a downward spiral pretty much across the board, save for a few exceptions that include the mid-engine Corvette. The chip shortage has helped sales a little as well, although not enough. All things considered, the M8 still has a place in the U.S. lineup solely as BMW’s halo car.
As ever, the most exciting 8 Series of them all takes its mojo from a 4.4-liter V8 with a couple of spinny boys for good measure. S63 is the codename of this engine, which is based on the N63 that dates back to the E71 X6 xDrive50i from 2008. This application of the S63 is officially rated at 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of torque from 1,800 to 5,800 revolutions per minute whereas the F90 M5 CS levels up to 626 ponies.
Only available with an eight-speed transmission from ZF Friedrichshafen and M xDrive with selectable rear-wheel-drive, the M8 Competition Coupe and Convertible are very impressive in the corners and on the quarter-mile.
