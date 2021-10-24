Satin Black BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe Is So Sweet It Might Give You Hyperglycemia

Due to those fugly kidneys, the new generation M3/M4 is no longer our favorite BMW M car. That title definitely goes to the M8 lineup, as far as the looks are concerned anyway, as it manages to blend the sleek styling with neck-snapping power in a perfect recipe for a great driver’s car.
Promising to offer the best of several worlds, the M8 Gran Coupe is a great daily with space for the family, decent luggage area, and the driving dynamics of a wild beast. And if you have a soft spot for it, then you have come to the right place, because this article is dedicated to a very special looking example.
Placed under the spotlight by Vossen, this satin black BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe, registered in New York, rocks one of their wheelsets. It’s dubbed the EVO-2 and comes in diameters ranging between 19 and 24 inches, with 8.5-13 inches in width. No less than 48 finishes are available for these alloys that otherwise cost between $8,000 and $10,000 per set, depending on the chosen size.
If they look familiar, then you have probably seen them on other rides, because Vossen has equipped them to quite a few high-end vehicles. The Ferrari 458, F8 Tributo, GTC4Lusso, McLaren 600LT, 720S, Lamborghini Huracan, Chevrolet Corvette C8, Porsche 911, 918 Spyder, and even the BMW M5, Mercedes-AMG G 63, Tesla Model X, and Volkswagen Tiguan are just some of them.
Now, in addition to that head-turning blacked-out look, contrasted by the red brake calipers that sit behind the new running shoes, this M8 Competition Gran Coupe does not seem to sport additional mods. Thus, it is quite possible that the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 soldiers on without any outside intervention, which means that it still rocks 617 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque.
With the M Driver’s Package, you’re looking at a maximum speed of 190 mph (305 kph), and from 0 to 60 mph (0-96 kph), it needs 3.0 seconds, with or without the aforementioned option. U.S. pricing starts at $130,000, before handling, destination, and dealer fees.
Placed under the spotlight by Vossen, this satin black BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe, registered in New York, rocks one of their wheelsets. It’s dubbed the EVO-2 and comes in diameters ranging between 19 and 24 inches, with 8.5-13 inches in width. No less than 48 finishes are available for these alloys that otherwise cost between $8,000 and $10,000 per set, depending on the chosen size.
If they look familiar, then you have probably seen them on other rides, because Vossen has equipped them to quite a few high-end vehicles. The Ferrari 458, F8 Tributo, GTC4Lusso, McLaren 600LT, 720S, Lamborghini Huracan, Chevrolet Corvette C8, Porsche 911, 918 Spyder, and even the BMW M5, Mercedes-AMG G 63, Tesla Model X, and Volkswagen Tiguan are just some of them.
Now, in addition to that head-turning blacked-out look, contrasted by the red brake calipers that sit behind the new running shoes, this M8 Competition Gran Coupe does not seem to sport additional mods. Thus, it is quite possible that the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 soldiers on without any outside intervention, which means that it still rocks 617 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque.
With the M Driver’s Package, you’re looking at a maximum speed of 190 mph (305 kph), and from 0 to 60 mph (0-96 kph), it needs 3.0 seconds, with or without the aforementioned option. U.S. pricing starts at $130,000, before handling, destination, and dealer fees.