2022 Ferrari Roma Looks Like Snow White Dating a Hoodlum Riding on Forgiato GTRs

Anyone who thought Ferrari’s California series wasn’t immensely successful might want to have a look at its heritage. Which, right now, includes not just the Portofino convertible, but also the Roma sibling.
Succeeding the company’s previous grand tourer, the California T, Ferrari’s Portofino dropped the American name in favor of a return to Italian roots. So, it’s named after a little village in northern Italy and continues on the 2+2 HTC (hardtop convertible) V8 grand tourer tradition.
Even better, the company saw fit to also introduce a proper coupe sibling, named this time around after the most resounding name in the entire Italian peninsula: Roma. Internally designated as Type F169 (Portofino, meanwhile, is Type F164), the high-performance V8 coupe is skillfully placed in between the Portofino and the ultra-high-performance F8 Tributo.
Interestingly, this model doesn’t follow the same design rules as other current Ferraris and instead strives to achieve a mix of timeless elegance, modern cutting-edge styling, and technical prowess. The latter seems to have reached a pinnacle, thanks to the Roma being some 200 kg (440 lbs.) lighter than the Portofino and thus capable of playing even harder with Ferrari’s award-winning F154 engine.
The 3.9-liter V8 churns out no less than 612 horsepower and will help the Roma sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.4 seconds on its way to 199 mph (320 kph). But it seems the design chapter still has room for improvement, at least according to a client of Maryland-based Rim Source Motorsports. Just a few details are being altered on this white example, though.
More precisely, Los Angeles, California-based Forgiato Wheels has proudly shared this Roma unit that – pardon the expression – now looks as if the iconic Snow-White character became real and started dating a hoodlum. Well, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so don’t mind us if one doesn’t share the opinion.
Anyway, the (almost) all-white Ferrari Roma manages to escape the bleached jokes with help from the aerodynamic carbon fiber bits and pieces. And it also goes for a subtle custom atmosphere thanks to a new set of staggered 20- and 21-inch Forgiato GTR dual-tone wheels. Well, it seems that even Ferraris wear them proudly now...
Even better, the company saw fit to also introduce a proper coupe sibling, named this time around after the most resounding name in the entire Italian peninsula: Roma. Internally designated as Type F169 (Portofino, meanwhile, is Type F164), the high-performance V8 coupe is skillfully placed in between the Portofino and the ultra-high-performance F8 Tributo.
Interestingly, this model doesn’t follow the same design rules as other current Ferraris and instead strives to achieve a mix of timeless elegance, modern cutting-edge styling, and technical prowess. The latter seems to have reached a pinnacle, thanks to the Roma being some 200 kg (440 lbs.) lighter than the Portofino and thus capable of playing even harder with Ferrari’s award-winning F154 engine.
The 3.9-liter V8 churns out no less than 612 horsepower and will help the Roma sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.4 seconds on its way to 199 mph (320 kph). But it seems the design chapter still has room for improvement, at least according to a client of Maryland-based Rim Source Motorsports. Just a few details are being altered on this white example, though.
More precisely, Los Angeles, California-based Forgiato Wheels has proudly shared this Roma unit that – pardon the expression – now looks as if the iconic Snow-White character became real and started dating a hoodlum. Well, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so don’t mind us if one doesn’t share the opinion.
Anyway, the (almost) all-white Ferrari Roma manages to escape the bleached jokes with help from the aerodynamic carbon fiber bits and pieces. And it also goes for a subtle custom atmosphere thanks to a new set of staggered 20- and 21-inch Forgiato GTR dual-tone wheels. Well, it seems that even Ferraris wear them proudly now...