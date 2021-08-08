Ferrari Roma Driver Discovers Not All Roads Lead to Rome, Gets Stuck

The Ferrari Roma is a beautiful grand tourer with a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 engine. It is designed to be on the open road and to be enjoyed by the driver and up to three people if the latter two can fit in the back of the 2+2 grand tourer.
As the name of the segment describes, a grand tourer involves touring, and that also includes reaching a destination. So, what if you decide to visit a city known for its narrow streets? Or, even more complicated, what is there to do if you are driving in a country that has countless narrow streets, like many cities in Europe do?
Well, the owner of a silver Ferrari Roma managed to get stuck in an unspecified narrow street somewhere in Italy. It is unclear for how long the car was jammed between the walls, but it is evident that the damage sustained by the vehicle will not buff out.
Fortunately for us, someone was there to film the situation, and the video was posted on the SupercarNews YouTube channel. From there, we can observe someone who attempts to help the driver, but they are trying to get the Ferrari Roma's driver to go even further on the narrow street.
The Ferrari Roma is 77.7 inches (1,974 mm) wide and 183.3 (4,656 mm) long, which means that it is not the best candidate for driving on narrow city streets. This was a clear case of driver error, as whoever was behind the wheel thought the car would fit the narrow street.
However, we can attest from personal experience that many streets in Europe tend to have a one-way configuration, which means that you cannot go back if you figure out that you took the wrong route, and even if you could, historic cities do not have that much space to perform a three-point turn.
S,o, what to do in a situation like this? Our suggestion would be to stop driving further if you see that the car does not fit. Then, back up slowly and hope that the other drivers will make room for you and your vehicle. Eventually, you will reach a place where you can turn around and choose a different way to your destination.
Narrow streets like these do show the utility of parking sensors, 360-degree cameras, and even the plain reverse cameras of yesteryear. Not having either means you need at least one spotter to help you navigate. Let us look at the bright side of things, as this is a model that is still in production, so parts will be easy to find, and the vehicle is probably fully insured, so the driver will not have to pay everything out of pocket.
