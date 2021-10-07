Brazen Dodge Challenger “Pimp Hellcat” Fuses Matching Forgiatos and Gold Camo

Style – just like beauty – is always in the eye of the beholder, of course. And with the third-generation Challenger growing so long in the tooth, it’s obvious why Dodge owners are going to extremes. And custom car shops are happily joining the party.
Let’s face it, there are only so many more variations on the same theme that can be done with the third-generation Challenger. Arguably, there’s a little more oomph (both literally and figuratively) left in the muscle car, considering the sales results for the third quarter of the year.
So, with the Challenger looking down on Mustangs and Camaros in terms of deliveries, it’s no wonder the aftermarket world is ready to cater to an expanding roster of customers. And that means all sorts of wacky tastes need to be satisfied. Including those of owners who might see fit to “pimp” their Hellcat ride with outlandish results.
Possibly going for the “less is more” approach is this Dodge Challenger that was recently personalized by Xtreme Autosports. There aren’t many changes: a new set of wheels, a wrap here and there, some camouflage motifs. But they were enough to attract the attention of Los Angeles-based Forgiato Wheels.
The company is always proud of its creations, as outrageous as they might be. And these wheels certainly fit the bill, and then some more. It’s not just the burnt-gold chrome paintjob. It's the fact that it perfectly matches some of the other styling touches on this Challenger. And those aren’t many, but they do create a controversial look for the white Dodge.
Maybe that’s just what the tuning doctor ordered for this widebody kitty. As far as we can tell, we are dealing here with a glossy white (a wrap, since the outlet has a paintisdead hashtag) SRT Hellcat with at least 717 ponies, complete with the Widebody Package.
And equipped with those stunning (for better or worse) Forgiatos, which perfectly complement the quirky glossy white/black/gold chrome camouflage theme seen on the rooftop and the rear wing. A true, “Pimp Hellcat,” if we are allowed to give it a nickname...
