More on this:

1 Brazen Dodge Challenger “Pimp Hellcat” Fuses Matching Forgiatos and Gold Camo

2 Rear-Ended Plum Crazy 1970 Dodge Challenger Hopes Someone Is Brave Enough to Save a Wreck

3 Cream Rolls-Royce Cullinan Relaxingly Floats on Matching 26-Inch Forgiato Wheels

4 Tweety Would Probably Feel Ashamed if Seen Alongside This Ultra-Yellow C8 Corvette

5 Murdered-Out Triple Black Ghost Is the American Take on Factory-White Rolls-Royce