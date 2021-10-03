Cream Rolls-Royce Cullinan Relaxingly Floats on Matching 26-Inch Forgiato Wheels

When it comes to personalizing Rolls-Royce creations – either from the factory or through aftermarket outlets – it seems even the sky is not the limit. So, how about making sure one stands out in a crowd with subtle help from both venues?
Once Bentley introduced the (rather ugly) Bentayga to the world, it was obvious that nothing would remain the same. Also, that meant a measurable response from Rolls-Royce. In the form of the equally inexpressive Cullinan full-sized sport utility vehicle. But, then again, one can still make it a tad more attractive.
Sure, some things will remain (almost) the same from the factory. Such as the twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter (412ci) V12 engine that churns out 571 ps/563 horsepower and 820 Nm (627 lb-ft) to ensure a top speed of 250 kph (155 mph). But everything else can be changed with help from Rolls’ divisions, such as Bespoke or Coachbuild. Even the initial luxury orientation can be mildly focused on the performance aspect of the equation, thanks to the introduction of the Black Badge assets.
Those include “additional power and torque, enhanced Magic Carpet Ride sensation,” as well as a bevy of subtle design changes. Most of them have to do with blacking out certain details, including the Spirit of Ecstasy, the previously chromed elements, as well as the multitude of badges, and more. If you ask us, by the looks of it, this particular Cullinan fits the Black Badge bill of rights.
But it also invites towards calm and relaxation through a serene color scheme. As such, the black bits are richly contrasted with the body’s cream shade. Meanwhile, the entire SUV looks a tad less hulking after it was laid out on a set of matching-colored cream and black 26-inch Forgiato wheels.
Unfortunately, neither Forgiato nor WAB Motorsport (the custom ride’s builder) mention any details about this Cullinan except for the wheel size and maker. So, we have no way of knowing if the cream hue is a complete paint makeover or just a wrap, and we also don’t get any peek inside the starry cabin... even though we do see an invitingly opened door in the gallery!
