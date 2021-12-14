Unassailable Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Opens the Hellcat Hunting Season

3 Charger Hellcat Beats the Hell Out of the Shelby GT500 in Quarter-Mile Drag Race

Wild at heart, it definitely puts the ‘sport’ in, as it has proved its mettle countless times against some of the fastest high-riders on the planet. It won some races and it lost others against the big bad Lamborghini Urus , yet the Italian vehicle with German roots wasn’t its challenger (pun intended) on this occasion.In the black corner stood a beastly Dodge Challenger Hellcat , with darkened windows for a deeper visual effect. Look closely, and you will see that it sports drag radials, so it’s one serious machine. But is it fast enough to beat the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk? Normally, that would be a ‘hell yes’, but the SUV in question isn’t exactly stock.And we’re not even going to mention the camo wrap (wait, we just did), as the only things that should be brought into discussion are the rear parachute, mandatory for cars that are ultra-fast down the quarter-mile, and what appear to be some sticky tires on its feet. It too sports blacked-out windows, and literally goes like a bat out of hell, as you’re about to see in a moment.Now, we have no idea what the owner did to it, but it was neck-snapping quick when it left the factory floor, as its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine yanked out 707 hp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque. It’s about as fast as the Ferrari Enzo from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), needing only 3.5 seconds, and flat-out, it can do 180 mph (290 kph).So, do you think the Trackhawk beat its Hellcat cousin? The answer is one mouse-click away, and the video also shows it against a New Edge Mustang with turbo wizardry. Unfortunately, the clock was off for these races, but you can still spot the winner, can’t you?