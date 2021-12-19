Lifted Chevy Monte Carlo Looks Burgundy-Stunning Riding on Huge Forgiatos

Looking for a 1980s automotive star for your contemporary GM customization passion? Then perhaps Chevrolet’s G-body Monte Carlo series might be a great fit. It’s certainly a flexible one.
The Detroit automaker’s two-door coupe has lived a long and fruitful life throughout six generations, between 1970 and 2007. And it continues to do so, in many more wonderful ways. Sure, not all of them are everyone’s cup of tea.
After all, we have seen sleepers teaching everyone eight-second lessons at the dragstrip, Super Sports looking all-original and still caring for the next owner’s bank account, or even examples that were airbrushed and sported suicide doors or a reverse trunk and hood setup.
As far as we are concerned, it seems that when it comes to Monte Carlo customizations, not even the sky might be the limit. On the other hand, one doesn’t need outrageous modifications when adhering to a certain ethos. Hi-risers are usually a type of heavily-customized automobiles, so it’s quite easy to exaggerate.
Luckily, this wasn’t the case with a lovely and clean 1980s G-body Chevy Monte Carlo brought to our attention by the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts from Forgiato. After a series of sometimes crazy, sometimes cool contemporary projects riding on their creations, they are now going down the classic (and classy) 1980s route once again.
With a little help from Dallas, Texas-based Omar’s Wheels, who seemingly created this burgundy apparition for our wondrous lust. Well, it’s anyone’s guess for what or whom they actually customized a Monte Carlo. After all, they are not giving any details on the build apart from the wheel and tire makers. And we already knew the huge wheels belonged to the forged experts.
Anyway, this build does seem to belong in the Hi-Riser category, given the large-diameter wheels with low-profile tires, increased ground clearance, and the slightly swaggering appearance. But at least on this occasion, we really don’t mind the squeaky-clean treatment.
After all, we have seen sleepers teaching everyone eight-second lessons at the dragstrip, Super Sports looking all-original and still caring for the next owner’s bank account, or even examples that were airbrushed and sported suicide doors or a reverse trunk and hood setup.
As far as we are concerned, it seems that when it comes to Monte Carlo customizations, not even the sky might be the limit. On the other hand, one doesn’t need outrageous modifications when adhering to a certain ethos. Hi-risers are usually a type of heavily-customized automobiles, so it’s quite easy to exaggerate.
Luckily, this wasn’t the case with a lovely and clean 1980s G-body Chevy Monte Carlo brought to our attention by the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts from Forgiato. After a series of sometimes crazy, sometimes cool contemporary projects riding on their creations, they are now going down the classic (and classy) 1980s route once again.
With a little help from Dallas, Texas-based Omar’s Wheels, who seemingly created this burgundy apparition for our wondrous lust. Well, it’s anyone’s guess for what or whom they actually customized a Monte Carlo. After all, they are not giving any details on the build apart from the wheel and tire makers. And we already knew the huge wheels belonged to the forged experts.
Anyway, this build does seem to belong in the Hi-Riser category, given the large-diameter wheels with low-profile tires, increased ground clearance, and the slightly swaggering appearance. But at least on this occasion, we really don’t mind the squeaky-clean treatment.