Slim Thug's Chevy Impala SS Feels Properly Laid Down on Matching, Black Forgiatos

The last time we caught up with the vehicular exploits of rapper Stayve Jerome Thomas (better known by his stage name Slim Thug), he was just about to enjoy his brand-new Caddy Escalade on 30-inch Forgiatos. Now he’s back (in time) with yet another sample of greatness from the forged wheel expert.
The American rapper is well known for both mainstream hit singles (like the collaboration with Mike Jones on “Still Tippin”) and his Hogg Life series of albums. The latter has even inspired the current apparel business, which gets promoted more often than not in conjunction with some of his cool rides.
Those include thoroughly modified and lifted HoggLife-branded pickup trucks, as well as the aforementioned luxury SUV riding on donk-like 30-inch Forgiatos. That’s all fine and dandy and goes to show his appetite for the latest arrivals. But it seems that Slim Thug is a true connoisseur and automotive enthusiast.
As such, he recently posed – while enjoying a smoke as he seemingly waited in a queue for a little bit of detailing or in the parking lot – alongside a classic 1990s model that will make every GM aficionado become an instant rap fan. As highlighted by the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts from Forgiato, he just added a 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS to the list of whips.
Unfortunately, the focus is not (entirely) on the latter high-performance sedan. Still, we could easily notice the all-black, quasi murdered-out appearance. It’s not 100% Darth Vader material though. As such, there are still some little crimson details (Forgiato branding, bowtie emblem, subtle line on the rims, brake calipers) shining proudly to deliver a subtle contrast.
As far as we can tell, Slim Thug probably went for the full Hi-riser attire both outside and inside. Naturally, there’s also a traditional matching-style Forgiato steering wheel and even more red details in the cockpit. Again, as the emphasis was on the HoggLife branding, we couldn’t observe the Impala SS freely, but still caught up hints of bespoke red leather seats as well as a matching crimson headliner!
