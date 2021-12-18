Matte-Black Widebody Lambo Urus Rides on Matching Forgiatos Like a Hot Hatch SUV

With the Ferrari Purosangue looming on the horizon and the Aston Martin DBX already up for grabs, things are looking tough for Lamborghini’s Urus. But the hulking high-performance SUV looks ready to aftermarket the bejeezus out of them.
Lamborghini recently celebrated the fourth anniversary of its Urus super-SUV and is diligently working on the mid-cycle refresh that's supposedly just around the corner. Of course, in the face of upcoming high-stakes competition, nobody can afford the luxury of patience. Especially not affluent customers looking to stand out in a crowd.
If the murdered-out style is your cue, then the well-known Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts from Forgiato have found a cool Urus build. It was created by Sacramento, California-based Diamond Autosport with ample help from the experts over at 1016Industries and it clearly taps into the Italian SUV’s dark side.
Complete with a lovely matte-black wrap that allows the few glossy black bits to come out even shinier than normal. A matching set of black Forgiato wheels (why on Earth don’t they give us the dimensions when highlighting such juicy finds?!) to make sure there’s a floating appearance for this laid-out ride. And, of course, 1016Industries’ full widebody kit.
Unfortunately, not many other details are being shared. Though, according to the hashtags, we are presumably dealing with high-tech forged carbon fiber composites, among many others. There’s also no sneak peek of the interior, as well as no word on the high-performance qualifications. Thus, we can assume it’s a stock twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 affair, complete with 641 horsepower and the ability to jump to 62 mph/100 kph in a mere 3.6 seconds.
Last, but certainly not least, there’s just one little detail that’s nagging us. Because of the wider stance and the slammed appearance, this Lamborghini Urus doesn’t even look like a proper SUV anymore. Instead, it now feels ready to give hot hatches a run for their money, if our own two cents are allowed. So, is this going to be anyone’s cup of tea?
